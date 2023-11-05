Questions on new Cranes coach

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |Paul Put, the new Uganda Cranes coach was previously banned for match fixing. His unveiling at a press briefing held at FUFA House kicked off the online searches that however did not shock Ugandans.

The 67-year-old was unveiled on a two-year deal by FUFA President Moses Magogo. But depending on his performance, Paul Put could be the man to lead Uganda Cranes into the 2027 Pamoja bid where Uganda is cohosting Afcon with Kenya and Tanzania.

Put has worked in African football for some time with stints as head coach of The Gambia, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Guinea and Congo. Immediately after, the new Cranes boss appointed Sam Ssimbwa as his new assistant.