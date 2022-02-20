Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid-19

London, UK | Xinhua | Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday.

The queen is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week, the palace said.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it added.

The announcement was made just a few weeks after the 95-year-old monarch marked her Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

Earlier this month, Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time after he fell ill with the virus in 2020. British media said he had seen the queen a few days before his positive diagnosis, citing palace sources.

*****

Xinhua