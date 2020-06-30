Putin urges Russians to vote on constitutional amendments

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called on citizens to take part in the ongoing referendum on constitutional amendments.

“My position is clear, unchanged and absolutely firm: the updated text of the constitution and all proposed amendments will come into force only with your approval,” Putin said in a televised address to the nation.

He thanked those who had already voted and asked those who did not to do so on Wednesday, the main and last day of voting.

“We vote for the country where we want to live, with modern education and healthcare, with reliable social protection of citizens, with effective power accountable to the society. We vote for the country for which we work, and we want to pass it on to our children and grandchildren,” Putin said.

Russia is holding a referendum between June 25 and July 1 on a set of constitutional amendments, which, if passed, will enable Putin to participate in the 2024 presidential race.

