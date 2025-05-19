Putin, Trump expected to talk over phone

MOSCOW | TASS | Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected on May 19 to hold his third conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump since the beginning of the year.

The US president announced the conversation himself on his Truth Social page, writing that he plans to speak with Putin at 10:00 a.m. EST (5:00 p.m. Moscow time or 2:00 p.m. GMT). Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS that preparations for the conversation are underway.

According to Trump, the conversation will cover the Ukrainian settlement and trade.

Following his phone conversation with Putin, Trump plans to speak with Vladimir Zelensky and NATO leaders. However, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer intend to speak with the US leader before his conversation with the Russian president.

The last conversation between the Russian and US leaders took place on March 18. It focused on the Ukrainian and Middle East settlements, as well as bilateral relations. At that time, Putin supported Trump’s idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine, but only with some reservations. He immediately ordered an end to strikes on energy facilities and even ordered the Russian Armed Forces to stop firing shells. There was no reciprocal move from the Kiev regime.

On February 12, Putin and Trump discussed over the phone the Ukrainian issue and the accumulated problems in the relations between the two countries. The Russian and US presidents agreed to maintain contact and organize face-to-face meetings. The US leader has consistently expressed his desire to organize such a summit as soon as possible.