Putin, Trump begin talks

Alaska | TASS & Xinhua | The Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, have begun talks at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

Before the talks began, the two leaders arrived separately at the military base by plane, then shook hands and exchanged greetings.

The meeting is attended by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following their meeting, Trump and Putin are expected to hold a joint press conference.

This is the first face-to-face meeting between the two countries’ presidents since 2021. ■