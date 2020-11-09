Putin silent on US election result

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | U.S. allies from Europe to East Asia have congratulated Joe Biden on his election as the next U.S. president, with Germany hailing it as a “new and exciting chapter” in transatlantic ties and Japan’s leader pledging to work to ensure “peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.”

While many allies were quick to offer warm words after Biden was declared the winner November 7, a number of other prominent European and world leaders either stayed silent or issued more tempered statements of support.

In Moscow, the Kremlin had issued no statement on the election as of midafternoon on November 8.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman says they are waiting until the results of the election are made “official”, noting Trump’s legal challenges.

Hungary’s prime minister, whose anti-democratic policies have alienated him from European Union and NATO partners and who is an open supporter of President Donald Trump, sent a letter of congratulations to Biden, according to Viktor Orban’s spokesman.

“Allow me to congratulate you on the successful presidential campaign. I wish you good health and continuous successes in carrying out your extremely responsible mission,” Orban said, according to the Hungarian state news agency MTI.

In the days following the November 3 election, pro-government media in Hungary published unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the U.S. vote.

In Poland, another NATO ally, President Andrezj Duda gave qualified praise to Biden “as we await the nomination by the Electoral College.”

