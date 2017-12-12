Putin calls for Mideast talks to resume, including on Jerusalem

Cairo, Egypt | AFP | Russian President Vladimir Putin called Monday for Israeli-Palestinian peace talks to resume, including on Jerusalem, following the controversial US decision to recognise the city as Israel’s capital.

Speaking on state television during a visit to Egypt, Putin stressed the importance of “the immediate resumption of Palestinian-Israeli talks over all disputed issues, including the status of Jerusalem”.

Speedy, long-term agreements “that are aligned with the interests of both sides” must be made, Putin said, according to an official translation of his remarks on Egyptian state television.

“These agreements must be in harmony with previous decisions of the international community,” said Putin, adding that “Russia fully supports previous Security Council resolutions”.

With the international community in near consensus in opposing US President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, a fifth day of protests was expected in the Middle East on Monday.

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas was also in Cairo Monday for crisis talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt, a key regional US ally, ahead of a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the main pan-Islamic body, on Wednesday.