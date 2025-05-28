Pupils in Gulu miss school as parents prioritize garden work

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several primary school pupils in Gulu District have not reported for the second term, which began on Monday, as parents are prioritizing garden work over their children’s education.

The practice of using children as family labor during school terms is especially common in government primary schools, which are tuition-free under Ministry of Education guidelines.

At Rwot Obilo Primary School in Owoo Sub-county, only 38 out of 700 pupils had reported by Tuesday. At Kulu Keno Primary School, also in Owoo Sub-county, just 23 out of 600 pupils had returned. Meanwhile, at Panykworo Primary School in Bungatira Sub-county, with a total enrollment of 1,100 pupils, only 300 had resumed learning.

Jackline Akello, the Gulu District Education Officer (DEO), blamed the trend on parents who subject their children to garden work at the expense of school. She explained that missing the start of the term negatively affects pupils’ academic performance, especially in national exams like the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), where content is cumulative.

“The curriculum is planned for the whole term. When children miss school for a week or two, it affects their performance, especially in national examinations like the Primary Leaving Examinations, PLE. PLE questions are set from work taught right from Primary One. PLE is a complete cycle,” said Akello.

She also revealed that only 25 pupils scored First Grade in the 2024 PLE out of 2,071 candidates in Gulu District. Akello noted that, “There are a few absentee cases of teachers. Teachers have reported to school to teach, but there are few learners in classes.”

Cosmas James Okidi, the Gulu Deputy Resident District Commissioner, also expressed concern over the low pupil turnout. He disclosed that he had issued directives to local leaders to mobilize communities to take their children back to school.

“Many primary schools in Gulu District have registered a very low turn-up of pupils because of garden activities,” said Okidi. “I interacted with some pupils on Monday, and they told me that their parents were prioritizing garden activities over education.”

