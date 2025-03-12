Public cautioned on fraudsters as recruitment of warders starts

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) has warned Ugandans against being conned by fraudsters as the institution embarks on the recruitment of 402 warders and wardresses.

UPS said that whenever a recruitment exercise is being conducted, some elements tend to target interested applicants with promises of helping them to succeed in the process.

Frank A, the UPS Spokesperson, said no one should be hoodwinked that he or she will go through the backdoor other than following the due process. UPS said the recruitment targets individuals aged 18-30 who are committed to serving their country.

Baine explained that some of the key aspects they will consider from every applicant is passion to serve, possession of skills, knowledge, and physical fitness, which are crucial for a recruit’s success.

UPS has urged any applicant who sees people claiming to be connected to powerful individuals who could help them go through the recruitment process to immediately report them because they will be fraudsters.

The entry requirements are as follows: one must be a Ugandan citizen aged 18-30 years, possessing an O-Level Certificate with at least four credits, including one in English, and a pass in Mathematics.

Recruits are also expected to demonstrate good conduct with no criminal record and should have never graduated with a degree or diploma. The process, according to Baine, is very transparent, fair, and merit-based; hence, no one should be worried as long as they meet the criteria.

Other key things applicants have been urged to consider is delivering a handwritten application addressed to the Secretary, Prisons Council. The application should be accompanied by three photocopies of their secondary result slips, a National Identity Card, and recent passport-size photographs.

Also, applicants are asked to acquire a recommendation from the LC I Chairperson of the applicant’s village, endorsed by the LC II and LC III Chairpersons from their districts of origin. These must be delivered to the nearest Prison Unit or one of the 19 Regional Prisons Headquarters not later than Friday this week.

Baine emphasizes that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews, and successful applicants will undergo a nine-month Basic Prisons Officer’s Training Course. UPS has warned applicants against presenting forged documents or engaging in impersonation because they will end up being prosecuted since their actions will be tantamount to criminality.

Applicants have been cautioned against being asked by UPS officers or any other person to pay money because the process is cost-free.

Previously, UPS has received reports from applicants, parents or relatives claiming they had paid money to be considered, but they did not go through. It was later discovered that it was the handiwork of fraudsters.

URN