PSU summons four police commanders from Masaka

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four police commanders from Masaka region have been summoned to the Professional Standards Unit-PSU over scandals rocking the force under their jurisdiction.

They are Masaka District Police Commander, Bosco Bakasahaba, the Masaka Region Criminal Investigations Officer, Elias Bayiruka, the Officer in Charge of Operations, Owen Nahabwe and the Officer in Charge of Nyendo Police Station, David Kanakulya.

Bakasahaba handed over to Majid Wepukhulu, the Officer in Charge of Masaka Central Police Station as acting District Police Commander during a closed door meeting at the station on Sunday.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Masaka Region Police Spokesperson confirmed the development, saying they are waiting for Police Headquarters to deploy other officers to take up the office of Regional CID, Regional Operations in charge and Nyendo OC.

He says the commanders are wanted in connection to the incident that occurred at Masaka Central Police Station early this month when 19-year-old Hussein Walugembe torched himself in the traffic office after failing to recover his motorcycle.

Recently, Boda boda riders demanded the transfer of Bakashaba and Kanakulya accusing them of mistreatment and corrupt tendencies. In their meeting with Assistant Inspector General of Police, Norbert Ochom, the leaders of the cyclists in Masaka, said the conduct of a few officers in the name of enforcing Covid19 preventive guidelines was tainting the image of the police force.

Ochom asked the cyclists to stay calm, saying action would be taken against the officers. This comes two days barely after the Police disciplinary court sitting at Masaka Central Police Station found Sergeants Ibrahim Ssesanga and Julius Ewalu guilty of corrupt tendencies and scandalous behavior and recommended for their dismissal from the force.

Yasin Kalyango, a motorcyclist in Masaka has welcomed the development, saying the summoning of the commanders should be an eye opener to officers that no one is above the law. He says he is waiting to see how the police leadership will handle the issue of the implicated officers.

