PSG Champions League game halted over racist incident

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Players of Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir walked off the pitch during the first half of their Champions League game after a match official allegedly directed a racist remark towards a member of the Turkish club’s coaching staff.
The Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu was identifying Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo, the former Cameroon striker, to the referee when the alleged comment was made. Webo reacted angrily, shouting: “Why did you say negro?”
The Basaksehir players walked away down the tunnel and their opponents followed. There is not yet confirmation over whether the game, which was 0-0, will resume.
UEFA said: “Following an alleged incident involving the 4th official, the match was temporarily suspended. After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different 4th official.UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course.”
