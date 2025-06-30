Prospective Museveni challenger bounced at NRM Offices, told to return on Friday

Kiwanuka affirmed his support for Museveni and said he was not challenging the president’s leadership but offering to help with the party chairmanship role.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Briton Kiwanuka, 30, was today turned away from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission offices after arriving to express interest in contesting against party chairperson President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. He was informed that there were no nomination forms available.

Kiwanuka, who was accompanied by dozens of his supporters, was told to return on Friday at midday. This is despite the ongoing expression of interest window for aspirants seeking Central Executive Committee (CEC) positions, which officially closes on July 1, 2025.

NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi confirmed that the nomination forms were not yet ready but would be available on Friday, July 4, which coincidentally is the final day of the nomination period.

Dr. Odoi warned aspirants against obtaining forms from unofficial sources, emphasizing that the genuine documents bear security seals. He added that the delay was not an attempt to block contenders but due to the procedural preparation of the forms.

Ironically, Friday will also be the last day of nominations, giving Kiwanuka only hours to gather seconders and endorsements, while Museveni—his opponent—has had the entire week and has already been allotted a special day to return his nomination papers on Saturday, July 5.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network after being bounced, Kiwanuka expressed frustration over the disorganization. “I cannot pay 20 million shillings and then be told there are no forms—especially in this tough economy,” he said. “I heard they gave my mentor, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, nomination forms on Saturday, June 28. So, did they print only one form? That’s my question.”

Despite his grievance, Kiwanuka affirmed his support for Museveni and said he was not challenging the president’s leadership but offering to help with the party chairmanship role.

Kiwanuka said party members often struggle to meet Museveni, adding that the responsibilities of chairing the NRM could be delegated to someone like him, whom he described as “his grandson.” According to banking documents presented by Kiwanuka, he already paid the 20 million shillings nomination fee at Centenary Rural Development Bank, Nkrumah Branch, in Kampala earlier today.

“Even if the tree grows taller and bigger, at one point it needs branches to hold the fruits,” he added metaphorically. He questioned the fairness of the nomination timeline, given that the party announced that expression of interest for CEC positions would run from June 26 to July 1, 2025. He wonders how he is expected to pick up forms on Friday, after the deadline.

Kiwanuka is a registered voter from Kivubuka B, Ivunamba Ward, Jinja North Division in Jinja District. Over the weekend, President Museveni paid 40 million shillings to retain both his positions as NRM presidential flag bearer for the 2026 elections and Party Chairperson—roles he has held since the NRM’s inception. The NRM has previously ring-fenced these top positions for Museveni.

In March 2019, during the party’s parliamentary caucus retreat in Kyankwanzi, State Minister for Investments Evelyn Anite moved a motion to endorse Museveni as the sole candidate for the presidency in 2021 and beyond. The Central Executive Committee (CEC) later adopted the resolution at a retreat in Chobe, making Museveni the unopposed flag bearer and party chairperson.

Two weeks ago, similar drama unfolded at the NRM EC offices when Julius Tumuhimbise, 36, from Bushenyi, also attempted to pick nomination forms to run for president on the NRM ticket. He was turned away with the explanation that the process for presidential nominations had not yet been opened. Tumuhimbise argued he had every right as a party member to seek the top seat.

