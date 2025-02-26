Professor Nabudere Memorial Institute faces staff shortages amid growing demand

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Professor Dan Nabudere Memorial Institute in Buyobo Sub County in Sironko District, is facing challenges of insufficient staff, which has significantly affected its service delivery. The institution, which was founded in 2023 with a vision to address youth unemployment in the Bugisu region, was granted by the president as part of efforts to curb youth idleness and empower the youth through vocational training.

The institute offers various courses, including mechanics, carpentry, engineering, tailoring, and computer science. On Saturday, during the swearing-in ceremony of its first 12-member board, Edward Eko, the Chief Administrative Officer Deputy of Sironko, revealed that in the 2023/24 financial year, the district had received 600 million shillings for recruitment of staff.

However, the money was returned to the national treasury due to new guidelines which dictate that staff recruitment for institutions of higher learning and secondary schools is managed by the Ministry of Public Service, not the District Local Government. Eko emphasized that the district is actively following up to ensure that the government recruits more staff for the institution. Elijah Modoi, the newly appointed Board Chairperson and Bududa RDC, notes that currently only the principal is paid by the government.

The remaining staff are paid by the parents, which he noted affects their work ethic. He believes that when staff members are paid by the government, they work more diligently than when relying on payments from parents. Thomas Angulo, the institute’s Principal, stated that the institution requires about 33 staff members, including 28 teaching staff, one accountant, a driver, a storekeeper, and two cooks.

Angulo pointed out that the institution currently spends 6.8 million shillings per month to pay the 21 staff members they currently have. He noted that this is a significant financial strain, and it would be more beneficial if the government took over responsibility for paying staff members, allowing funds to be redirected towards other development activities.

Angulo also appealed to the board members to mobilize more students, emphasizing the importance of vocational training. Currently, the institute has fewer than 200 students, with 95% of them coming from outside the Bugisu region. The newly sworn-in board members include Michael Masa, Joseph Mubiru, and Margaret Masiga, among others.

The board was sworn in by Fred Katugume, a Magistrate Grade I at Sironko Magistrate’s Court, who urged them to be trustworthy, law-abiding, and mindful of their roles.

***

URN