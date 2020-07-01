Prof. Baryamureeba arrested after knocking woman dead in Kibuli

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Makerere University Vice Chancellor and 2016 Presidential Candidate, Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba has been arrested over knocking a woman dead.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said Prof Baryamureeba is being detained at Kabalagala police station.

Owoyesigyire added that Prof. Baryamureeba was driving a vehicle with a number plate ‘U’ when he rammed into women killing one on spot.

“Kabalagala Police Station are investigating a fatal accident that has claimed the life of one person.The vehicle registration number “U” being driven by Prof. Baryamureeba knocked two female pedestrians and a perimeter wall, killing one person on spot,” said Owoyesigyire.

Baryamureeba’s fatal accident happened today at 1pm along Kibuli – Muyenga junction, Makindye Division, Kampala.

Police said the deceased was identified by people who knew her as Mariam Jagenda. Her body was taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem.

