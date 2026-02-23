Prisons names victims of Kiboga shooting

Kiboga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Prisons Service has named the officers who have been killed in a shooting at Kiboga Government Prisons. ‎‎According to the statement by Frank Baine, the Spokesperson of Uganda Prisons Service, the deceased have been identified as Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Hope Catherine, the Deputy Officer-In-Charge, Principal Officer Bright Akishuri, the third in Command and Sarah Ayebare, the spouse of the officer in charge of Kiboga Government Prisons.

He identifies the suspect as Prison warder Moses Anguyo, who opened fire on his supervisors at around 10:00 am before he fled the facility. ‎‎Baine said following the shooting, Police was immediately called in and secured the (scene of crime) facility.‎

‎”The joint security operations are currently pursuing the suspect,” Baine said in his statement. “Although the gun used in the shooting has been recovered, the suspect remains at large and is considered dangerous. Anyone with valuable information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to inform the police.”

‎‎Lameck Kigozi, the Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, said that the Deputy OC and the third in Command were on routine inspection and supervision of their personnel when they encountered prison Warder Anguyo Moses on the phone chatting on Whatsapp which is against prison duty procedures.

‎‎‎Kigozi added that the officers moved away, not knowing that he had not taken the caution in good faith. ‎‎”Anguyo followed the supervisors and opened gunfire at them, killing three people instantly, including OC’s wife, who was within the vicinity of the shooting,” Kigozi said. ‎‎Kiboga police officers and the soldiers of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces responded and reinforced security at the prison facility.‎‎‎‎

Baine and Kigozi, however, did name the three people who were admitted at hospital after they were injured in the shooting. Earlier on, Ssempala Kigozi, the Kiboga Resident District Commissioner, said three people were rushed to the hospital after they were also injured in the shooting.

URN