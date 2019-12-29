Prisons eyes commercial growing of macadamia nuts

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Prisons Services – UPS is set to embark on commercial growing of macadamia nuts this year in its facilities across the country to diversify its income.

Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, the Commissioner General of Uganda Prison Services, disclosed this in an interview with URN.

The macadamia nut is native to Australia but is currently grown in many areas of the world such as South Africa, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Brazil and Zimbabwe.

Currently, South Africa and Kenya are the leading suppliers of macadamia nuts to Europe. Statistics from Eurostat indicates that Zimbabwe exported 304 million kilograms of macadamia nuts to European Union countries worth Euros 454 million.

Macadamia nuts are high in healthy fats and contain dietary fiber, protein, manganese, thiamin, and a good amount of copper. Dr. Byabashaija reveals that they will also embark on the project in order to supply seedlings to interested people.

The macadamia tree is usually propagated by grafting, and doesn’t begin to produce commercial quantities of seeds until it is 7–10 years old, but once established, may continue bearing for over 100 years.

Macadamias prefer fertile, well-drained soils, a rainfall of 1,000–2,000 mm (40–80 in), and temperatures not falling below 10 °C although once established, they can withstand light frosts, with an optimum temperature of 25 °C.

Currently, the prison services have prioritized growing of cotton as a strategic commercial crop targeting 44,000 acres annually from the current 6,000 across 30 prison farms in the country.

URN