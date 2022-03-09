Primary teacher arrested for defiling 15 year old girl

Kibaale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A primary school teacher in Kibaale district is in police custody for defilement.

Geoffrey Kirungi, who is attached to Bugwara Primary school in Kicucura sub county, Kagadi district, is accused of defiling and impregnating a 15 year old pupil in primary seven at Devine Nursery and primary school in Kabasekende sub county, Kibaale district.

The suspect, resident of Kabasekende sub county is currently detained at Kibaale central police station.

Esther Tumusiime Adeke , the Kibaale district police commander says that the suspect will appear in court once their investigations are complete.

Meanwhile, Moses Byaruhanga Korondi, the school director of Kiduma Parents Nursery and Primary school in Kiryanga sub county, Kagadi district is on the run on allegations of defiling and impregnating a 14-year old teenager girl.

The P4 girl has been studying at the same school. The suspect is also a parish councilor for Kiduma Parish in Kiryanga sub county.

*****

URN