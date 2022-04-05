President Ramaphosa congratulates local artist for winning Grammy Award

Johannesburg, S.A. | Xinhua | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday congratulated Black Coffee for winning a Grammy Award for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for his album, Subconsciously.

“Congratulations to Black Coffee for being awarded the Best Dance/Electronic Music award for his album ‘Subconsciously’ at last night’s Grammy Award. Thank you for flying the flag and inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world,” said Ramaphosa on his Twitter account.

Black Coffee thanked all the people who worked with him in his acceptance speech.

“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world and heal souls and help people go through whatever they’re going through in life. I want to thank my fans all over the world and people who follow what I do, thank you so much for believing in me. I want to thank my family and my children,” he said.

Black Coffee, born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo in Durban, 1976, is a South African DJ, record producer and songwriter. Even after a childhood taxi accident left his left hand paralyzed, he was still able to harness his power and deliver music.

