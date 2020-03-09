President Museveni calls for women economic empowerment to fight gender based violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called for women’s economic empowerment as a strategic way of ending gender based violence against women – GBV.

Speaking at the International Women’s day celebrations on Sunday at Mbale district head quarters, Museveni said that the only way of ending GBV in society is by ensuring women are economically empowered and emancipated such that they may stop depending on their husbands who subject them to torture.

The celebrations were held under the theme “Celebrating 25 years of the 1995 Constitution: Milestones on promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in Uganda.”

“There is need for economic emancipation of the woman, put more money in the women fund, the youth fund, and operation wealth creation like in the roads, electricity,” said Museveni.

The President said the Ministry of Gender should monitor the efforts of women empowerment and that they should not only depend on the money within the ministry but also look in other ministries that have programs geared towards women.

He said that government is empowering a girl child through political and labour saving techniques and good legislation.

Museveni called for sensitization of men to tell them that beating a woman is really cowardly. He added that as we celebrate the 25 years of the 1995 constitution, there is need to concentrate on economic empowerment of the woman through, commercial agriculture, ICT and the public service.

Hajati Farida Kiibowa, the National Chairperson of the Women’s Council said that the 1995 constitution affirms the government’s commitment towards economic empowerment citing the government programs like the Uganda Women Empowerment Programs.

Kiibowa said that there has been increased and improved production among women, and the recognition of women in the public service and elective positions through government policies aimed at improving gender equality and enabling women to become key decision makers at all levels.

Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development called upon the technocrats, and politicians to support government efforts in the fight against GBV saying that without their good will their efforts will not yield.

He cautioned law enforcers who turn away victims of gender based violence saying that the law will deal with them.

Losa Malango, the United Nations Resident Representative said that gender inequality bares an economic and social significance which are essential for the community to thrive.

She said it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that no woman dies because she is a woman and no girl is subjected to any form gender based violence.

URN