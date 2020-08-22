President Museveni appoints Sarah Langa new chief registrar

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Her Worship Sarah Langa Siu as new judiciary’s chief registrar in the latest appointments in the judiciary.

According to the letter dated August 14, 2020 addressed to the chairperson Judicial Service Commission Justice Benjamin Kabito, the President has appointed Langa as the chief registrar while five others have been appointed as registrars.

The five include; Harriet Nalukwago Ssali who has been the Deputy Registrar for Mukono High Court Circuit, Samuel Emok who has been the Acting Registrar in Charge of Planning and Development and Amos Kwizera who has been the Deputy Registrar at Mbarara High Court Circuit.

Susan Kanyange who has been at the High Court Commercial Division Circuit as the Deputy Registrar and Godfrey Opifeni Anguandia who has been in the Inspectorate of Courts Department.

The new chief registrar Sarah Langa Siu will be replacing Esta Nambayo who was in October 2019 elevated to High Court as a judge. After Nambayo’s appointment as a High Court judge, Tom Chemutai has been acting as a chief registrar.

The chief registrar who is assisted by a management team of registrars heads the technical branch consisting of judicial activities of the organization and also helps the Principal Judge to administer the magistrates.

The new Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu joined the Judiciary about 16 years ago and has risen through the ranks from Magistrate Grade I to the Deputy Registrar of High Court Civil Division where she has been until this latest appointment.

According to the Judiciary, in 2015, Langa was awarded a certificate of recognition for outstanding performance by the Chief Justice. In 2014, under her leadership as acting assistant registrar, the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court held its first court open day. The day has since been adopted as one of the activities to commemorate the International Anti-Corruption Week.

Langa also chairs the Justice Law and Order Sector (JLOS) accountability sub-committee under the Human Rights and Accountability Working Group.

Besides a Bachelors in Law, Langa also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration (UMI) and Master’s Degree in Law. She is also an alumnus of the International Leaders Programme UK 2016.

The Judiciary Public Relations Officer Jameson Karemani has told URN that the appointments have been long overdue because those positions have been vacant for some good time.

