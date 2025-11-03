Premier League player allegedly threatened by agent with gun

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | A Premier League footballer was allegedly threatened with a gun on a north London street by a well-known football agent, according to a statement released by the Metropolitan Police on Monday.

The agent, who is in his 30s and has represented several top-flight players, was arrested following the incident, which took place in Barnet in September. Police said another man, believed to be a relative of the player, was also threatened.

The agent, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been questioned over allegations of blackmail, driving without a licence, and a firearm offence.

Police officers were called at 11:14 p.m. on Saturday, September 6, “to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a firearm on Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.”

“Officers spoke to the victim and during the course of their investigation it was also reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual,” the police statement read.

“No injuries were reported in either incident. A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, September 8 on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence. He has been bailed while enquiries continue,” it added. ■