Kampala, Uganda – This Friday, the coveted POWERBALL jackpot of UGX 1.1 billion is up for grabs and an impressive UGX 100 million will be rolled down to the next highest prize division if there is no billionaire, spreading cheer to even more participants.

ITHUBA Uganda, the official operator of the Uganda National Lottery, had today announced the fifth thrilling roll-down event for the POWERBALL, giving players across the country an incredible opportunity to win big.

The stakes couldn’t be higher!

With the POWERBALL jackpot standing at a massive UGX 1.1 billion, a special roll-down event on 31 January 2025 will ensure that UGX 100 million is guaranteed to be won if no one matches all the winning POWERBALL numbers to claim the jackpot. This means even without hitting the jackpot, you could still walk away with a life-changing sum!

“At ITHUBA Uganda, we are committed to creating exciting moments and opportunities for all Ugandans. The POWERBALL Roll down ensures that our players always have something to look forward to, even if the main jackpot is not won,” said Michelle Van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs.

“Whether you dream of starting a business, supporting your family, or giving back to your community, the POWERBALL Roll down could be your ticket to making it happen. Play now and keep your eyes on the draw date – 31 January 2025 – for your chance to win big. Remember you have to be in it to win it!”

How to Play POWERBALL:

Purchase a POWERBALL Ticket for the Friday Draw : Buy at any authorized shop, dial *278# and follow the prompts, or visit nationallottery.go.ug and register now.

: Buy at any authorized shop, dial and follow the prompts, or visit and register now. Other USSD Channels : *252# The Lifestyle, Airtel Money *185# and MTN MoMo *165#

: *252# The Lifestyle, Airtel Money *185# and MTN MoMo *165# Cost : Each ticket is UGX 1,000 .

: Each ticket is . Choose Your Lucky Numbers : Select 5 numbers+ POWERBALL to enter the draw and stand a chance to win.

: Select 5 numbers+ POWERBALL to enter the draw and stand a chance to win. Watch the Draw: Tune in to the draw show on NBS TV at 8:57 PM on Friday the 31 January or on the Uganda National Lottery YouTube channel to see the winning numbers.

Match and Win: If your numbers match the winning numbers drawn, you could take home a prize. The more numbers you match, the bigger the prize

Special Roll Down Feature If the jackpot isn’t won:

Guaranteed Roll Down : UGX 100 Million will roll down to the next prize division with winners.

: UGX 100 Million will roll down to the next prize division with winners. Chances to Win : The prize will continue rolling down to lower divisions until there are winners in that particular division.

: The prize will continue rolling down to lower divisions until there are winners in that particular division. The Highest Match Wins: Players who match the most numbers in the division will take home the prize or the share of the prize depending on the amount of winners.