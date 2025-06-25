Poster defacement sparks concern ahead of NRM primaries

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With less than a month to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primary elections, concerns are mounting over the growing number of defaced campaign posters across Arua City. The most affected areas include the camps of City Mayoral and Member of Parliament aspirants in the Central and Ayivu Divisions.

Reports indicate that some posters have been burnt, others torn apart, while many have been plastered over with those of rival candidates, pointing to an apparent struggle for space. In Arua City, virtually every electricity and telecom pole, tree trunk, wall, road sign, and building door—particularly in the Central Division—has been covered with posters of various NRM nominees ahead of the primaries slated for July 16, 2025.

Rashid Osino, an NRM mobilizer and Secretary for Security in Bazaar Ward, Arua Central Division, stressed the need for security intervention. He warned that such acts could escalate, creating an unhealthy and potentially dangerous campaign environment for aspirants and their supporters.

Meanwhile, Swaleh Buga—a veteran politician, senior mobilizer, and campaign agent for incumbent Mayor Sam Nyakua—said the defacing of posters reflects a lack of civic education and heightened anxiety within the party.

Swadik Angupale, Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Arua, confirmed that security is aware of these acts and is already taking steps to identify and prosecute the culprits. “We are aware that some individuals are involved in this dirty game of defacing candidates’ posters. However, we have gathered intelligence and will soon take action,” Angupale said.

Ignatius Dragudu, the Regional Police Community Liaison Officer for West Nile, urged all NRM camps, voters, and candidates to exercise tolerance and maintain peace. He emphasized that unity should prevail beyond the election period.

As campaigns and consultations intensify in NRM camps, tension continues to rise among supporters of various candidates. In the race for City Mayor, the key contenders are incumbent Sam Wadri Nyakua, Lawrence Dangote, and Simon Enatu.

For the Arua Central Division MP seat, Jackson Atima Lee, the current MP, is facing off with Ronald Debo. Other aspirants include Charles Asiki, Alex Wahab, and Saidi Baguma for Central Division Mayor. For City Woman MP, the race features Sheillah Obia, Osoru Maureen, Daphine Draza, and Sandra Ewacabo.

URN