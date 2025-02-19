Pope Francis diagnosed with pneumonia

VATICAN CITY, ROME | TASS | Pope Francis is suffering from pneumonia in both lungs, the Holy See said in a statement.

“The follow-up chest CT scan which the Holy Father underwent this afternoon <…> showed the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required additional drug therapy,” the statement said.

The clinical condition of the Holy Father, 88, “continues to present a complex picture,” the Vatican said.

According to the statement, Francis rests, prays and reads during the day. He asked for prayers for him.

The pontiff was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14. He had been suffering from bronchitis for three weeks prior to the hospitalization, but had not canceled scheduled events and audiences, although some were held at his personal residence, the St. Martha’s House on Vatican grounds. Francis, who had the upper lobe of one of his lungs removed as a young man, suffers from serious bronchitis every winter. In 2023, he spent time at a hospital due to inflammation of the respiratory tract. He later told reporters that he was treated for pneumonia.

SOURCE: TASS