Pompeo’s attempt to reverse history doomed to fail: experts

Beijing, China | XINHUA | U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s attempt to reverse the historical trend by negating the progress achieved in China-U.S. relations and stoking ideological confrontation is doomed to fail, experts told Xinhuanet in a recent interview.

In his recent speech at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, Pompeo launched a fusillade of ill-founded attacks, inciting an ideological hatred against China and the Communist Party of China, and tried to coax others into forming an alliance against Beijing.

Pompeo serves as an anti-China “vanguard” for political interests, said Teng Jianqun, Director of the Department for American Studies at China Institute of International Studies (CIIS).

Teng said Pompeo aims to score political gains by bashing China and he is eyeing the 2024 U.S. presidency.

His anti-China speech is a denial of the previous U.S. administrations’ China policy as well as the progress achieved in relations with China in the past decades, Ruan Zongze, Executive Vice President at CIIS, said.

Ruan said, former U.S. president Richard Nixon pressed the start button to normalize relations with China about five decades ago, making great contributions to the China-U.S. exchanges and world peace and development.

However, driven by political needs, Pompeo and some others are trying to end the friendly relations, Ruan said, “this brazen attempt to reverse history is irresponsible for history and also shows their ignorance of history.”

Teng said Pompeo and his like try to use ideological bias to start a new Cold War; however, he believes China will not be easily influenced and will be well-prepared to deal with all kinds of challenges.

Ruan also stressed peace and development remain the call of our times and Washington’s hegemonic anti-China scheme is predestined to fail.

XINHUA