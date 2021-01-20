Polling assistant, voter arrested in Nakaseke for ballot stuffing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kiwoko town council in Nakaseke district has arrested a polling assistant and a voter for alleged ballot stuffing.

The suspects have been identified as David Isiko Wasswa and Catherine Nanteza, a voter at Maranatha primary school polling station in Kiwoko town. They were allegedly arrested attempting to tick ballots for Godfrey Mboowa, an independent candidate for district councillor seat for Kiwoko town council.

Mboowa is contesting with Disan Lwanga, NRM candidate, Hanifa Namata, NUP candidate and Maginote Steven, an independent.

Lwanga says that Namata was found ticking more than one ballot paper at the polling station. He adds that the agents immediately alerted a Special Police Constable who arrested her.

Lwanga vows not to accept the results of elections if Mboowa is declared the winner saying he could have rigged the elections in other polling stations.

The Nakaseke District Police Commander, Moses Nanoka said that the two have been detained and investigations into the matter are underway. There are 13 polling stations in Kiwoko town council with 6015 voters. William Musisi, the NUP candidate for Nakaseke LCV chairman seat says that apart from the incident, elections were on-going amidst fears of ballot stuffing.

Musisi is contesting against Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka, the NRM candidate and Tadeo Wasswa an Independent candidate.

