Political statements top PWDs celebrations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Celebrations commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities-PWDs in Iganga district on Tuesday turnedpolitical as various speakers took turns to scorn at the opposition.

This year’s celebrations under the theme “promoting inclusive programming for accessible future,” were aimed at sensitizing the country on the challenges faced by PWDs and how based they can be addressed.

The lead speaker, Grace Asamo used the occasion to tell participants that their human rights can only be safe guarded under the NRM government, warning that a change of guard will jeopardize them.

She revealed that PWDs have a lot of unfulfilled pledges that they only be fulfilled under the current government, which she said has capacity to do so.

Geoffrey Macho, the Busia Municipality MP told the PWDs who constitute about six percent of the entire population in the court to ignore the petition by the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party seeking to drag president, Yoweri Museveni to the International Criminal Court-ICC for alleged rights violations.

The Gender and Cultural Affairs State Minister, Peace Mutuuzo accused the opposition of excluding PWDs in their governance structures, arguing that such people can never be accommodative while in power.

She cited Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman, who she said was abandoned by his former music partner and Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi and has since been appointed by President, Yoweri Museveni.

