‘Police were at William Street Mosque to oversee property handover’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police has explained today’s early morning joint security deployment at William street mosque in Kampala Central Division.

A short statement by the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says the joint security team deployed to witness the takeover of Muslim Property in Kampala Central Division by Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC.

“The Government of Uganda reached out to the people who had acquired the properties and they had an understanding to have the properties to be returned to Uganda Muslim Supreme Council,” said Onyango. Adding that, “Today, we are providing security for the smooth hand over and takeover of the properties by the rightful owners.”

The UMSC Secretary General, Haji Ramadhan Mugalu also confirmed the repossession of the mosque premises and place it under new management in a brief message posted on the UMSC official Facebook page. “There is no cause for alarm and UMSC is the rightful owner of Masjid Noor,” read the message.

Information obtained by URN indicates that UMSC resolved to take over the mosque because of the failure by the current management to comply with the resolutions reached through mediation by the president on the control of mosque finances.

According to sources, when President, Yoweri Museveni helped Muslims to recover the property from businessman, Drake Lubega who had bought it from Hassan Basajjabalaba, it was agreed that management opens a joint account with UMSC where all the rent would be deposited.

The rent would thereafter between UMSC the legitimate owner of the mosque premises and management for the benefit of all Muslims of Uganda. However, it is alleged that breached the agreement, which forced UMSC to throw it out and appoint a new team.

URN