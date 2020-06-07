Police warns boda boda operators against planned demo in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has warned Boda boda riders threatening to demonstrate protesting government’s decision to maintain the partial suspension on their operations.

Currently, Boda boda motorists are restricted to delivery services and transporting passengers under emergency circumstances.

Early this week, President, Yoweri Museveni lifted the ban on public transport. He however, said Boda-bodas and Tuk-tuks will not be allowed to carry passengers as it has been for the last 75days of the lock down.

The decision to maintain the partial ban on their activities has not gone down well the Boda boda riders.

On Saturday evening, several messages started doing rounds on social media indicating that Boda boda riders were mobilising to demonstrate on Monday unless they are allowed to resume their normal operations.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says they have received credible information indication that some politicians and opportunists are gearing up for the demonstrations.

“The information we have is that these demonstrations are being planned, mobilised and sponsored by opportunistic people and some political individuals within Kampala Metropolitan Policing areas,” Onyango said.

He says the group is also mobilising Boda boda operators to disrupt government efforts to contain the spread of Corona-virus at a time when there are systematic processes to ease the lock down.

“We want to appeal to Boda boda operators not to be lured into illegal activities by opportunistic people, who are working for their own benefits,” he said.

Onyango warned that police will not tolerate any criminal activities intended to disrupt government efforts in the fight against the spread of the Covid19 pandemic in the country.

“We caution anyone who intends to engage in criminal activities that the long arm of the law will catch up with them,” Onyango warned.

********

URN