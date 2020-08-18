Police to clampdown on unruly Subaru motorists in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Police has said they are going to clampdown on unruly Subaru motorists in Kampala.

The development follows an incident that happened on Sunday evening at a police checkpoint in Buloba where a fleet of Subaru racers who normally form a racing convoy stopped and became aggressive towards traffic officers.

According to the Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the Traffic Enforcement Team at Buloba had intercepted an unidentified driver in a Mark X car that was numberless at the checkpoint after he had failed to stop at Bujuuko and got involved in a minor accident with a taxi Toyota registration number UBA681T.

He said the traffic Enforcement team at Buloba stopped the driver for a search operation. During the process, the Subaru racers stopped and caused a fracas at the checkpoint as they tried to help their colleague in the Mark X. He said a driver of Subaru Forester Black, registration number UBD026C jumped out of his vehicle and started inciting other members, attempted to grab a gun from one of the police officers.

The gun belonged to the Police constable identified as Tony Moris Ogwang who was guarding the traffic enforcement team.

Enanga notes that during the scuffle, 8 bullets were discharged and one Police Constable Samuel Mutungirehe was injured on the lower stomach. He was rushed to Cathalon clinic where he got treatment and got out of danger.

“The numberless Mark X was forcefully driven away when the officers were attending to the colleague and the driver was aided to escape,” said Enanga.

He added that by these actions, the two drivers committed very serious motoring offenses of obstruction, assaulting an officer on duty, attempted robbery of a gun and dangerous driving.

He further revealed that Police has gotten complaints of the growing habit of the illegal street and highway racing by the Subaru motorists and along the highways from residents of Najeera, Ntinda, Mukono, Nakawa and Bukoto among others

However, the Subaru, that was driven by the errant driver UBD026C was abandoned and Enanga said it is what will guide the investigations.

URN