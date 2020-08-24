Police steps up COVID-19 night operations in Kampala

56 Arrested in Kampala Sunday Night Operations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 56 people were arrested in parts of Kampala during operations against person violators of COVID-19 guidelines last night.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said 49 of these were arrested from Nomads Bar in Kabalagala. They include among others, the owner of the bar Fred Kamau and eight of his employees. The rest were arrested from parts of Ntinda.

Owoyesigyire said that the operations followed a tip-off about persons who were defying Ministry of Health Guidelines on controlling the spread of coronavirus disease. In Ntinda, intelligence reports indicated that groups gathered in an apartment located along Firidina Village in Balintuma village, where they drink and play loud music, late in the night.

“There was fear that their inconsiderate behaviour could spread COVID-19 within their village. The officers accessed the apartment and managed to arrest seven suspects, who are all currently detained at Kira Road police station,” Owoyesigyire said.

He added that the suspects are being held on allegations of disobedience of lawful orders and also doing a negligent act likely to spread and infection of disease. COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 20 people in Uganda while over 1,000 are still receiving treatment at various hospitals.

****

URN