Police release CCTV images of robbers and suspected protest leaders in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has released 21 Closed Circuit Television-CCTV photos of people suspected to have spearheaded and robbed people during protests following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine on Wednesday.

Protests rocked Kampala city, Wakiso and Mukono districts after news of Bobi Wine’s arrest spread all over the country. The National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate was arrested by police commanded by former Kampala metropolitan commander, CP Frank Mwesigwa at his campaign venue in Luuka district.

The CCTV photos released by Superintendent of Police –SP Patrick Onyango, who is the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson shows people carrying logs, stones, tyres, and garbage placing them in the middle of roads.

SP Onyango said the pictures are intended to identify people who took advantage of the Wednesday and Thursday protests to steal and rob passengers in taxis, travelers on motorcycles as well as stealing valuables from pedestrians.

“We also want to identify people who started the protests with intent of stealing and robbing people. We also want to identify people who maliciously damaged people’s property including our patrol vehicles,” said SP Onyango.

Four police officers were injured in the Wednesday protest, while four patrol vehicles were damaged with stones. Two of the injured police officers were identified as Boniface Ojok and Walter Okello. Smashed patrol vehicles include UP 4833, UP 5622, UP 5564 and UP 7074 and two other government vehicles.

Nakivubo police post commander, ASP Consulate Kasule was attacked by two men who were dressed in red and green. ASP Kasule was attacked when she was removing logs and stones placed in the middle of the road near Totalia building.

“We saw people stopping taxis at Northern bypass and robbing passengers in broad day light. Such acts of hooliganism we cannot allow and we are going to ensure these people are arrested,” said SP Onyango.

In a video that was captured by people on the balcony of an apartment near Bethany High along Northern Bypass, five youth stopped a taxi at around 11 am on Thursday and forcefully picked money and other items from passengers in a taxi. People were also robbed in other areas in Maya, Namungoona, Nateete and Bwaise areas.

URN