Police raid Katwe motorcycle spare parts shops

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police at weekend raided shops selling reported stolen motorcycle spare parts in Katwe.

The operation conducted on Saturday was led by the Divisional Police Commander Frantile Rwamusayi. It followed an intelligence report pinning a number of spare parts dealers operating in White Nile Zone, Katwe Parish, and Makindye Division in Kampala for fuelling theft of motorcycles.

The operation began at 3 pm and three specific shops were raided. The first to be raided belonged to a man only identified as Mugerwa. The second belonged to Fred Nsubuga also known as Kanyama while the third was for Sam Kalangwa also known as Juuko.

During the raid, police recovered a number of assorted motorcycle number plates and log books belonging to about 15 motorcycles.

The recovered number plates will be cross-checked with records of reported stolen motorcycles in the past years.

Mugerwa, Nsubuga and Kalangwa were arrested. Others were two cyclists, a mechanic and two key buyers of the spare parts.

According to the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the three suspects are believed to have been masterminding robberies of motorcycles around and outside Kampala areas.

“They buy motorcycles from perpetrators dismantle them into spare parts and others sell them after fixing different number plates to their customers who mostly are from Upcountry,” Owoywsigyire said.

Police is still searching for five other spare part dealers and two other mechanics believed to be altering motorcycle engine numbers and forging logbooks.

*****

URN