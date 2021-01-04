Police produce NUP campaign coordinators, supporters for trial

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The jailed members of the National Unity Platform-NUP party campaign team who were arrested from Kalangala district are set to appear before Masaka High court.

The NUP members arrived at Masaka High court on Monday afternoon aboard a Uganda Prisons Services truck that picked them from Masaka Central police stations.

Some of the suspects appeared in bad shape as they were limping. They chanted People-Power slogans as they made their way to the court waiting cells. Magellan Kazibwe, one of the NUP lawyers told URN that they were ready to defend them before the court.

“At least we are now hopeful that we can engage them to narrate to us what happened, because since their arrest, police have denied them access to any visitors including lawyers and doctors,” he noted.

Kazibwe says they have instruction to apply for bail such that the suspects can have temporary freedom from dentation. The suspects include the close of associates of Robert Kyagulanyi, the NUP presidential candidate.

They are Ali Bukenya alias Nubian Li, Daniel Kalimaki aka Dan Magic and Edward Ssebuwufu, alias Eddie Mutwe. The court is yet to convene to read the charges for the suspects.

Over 90 people were picked up during Kyagulanyi’s campaign trail in Kalangala district on Wednesday last week. Kyagulanyi was arrested and airlifted on a military chopper to Kololo before being driven to his home in Magere in Wakiso district.

URN