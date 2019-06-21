Police pilots demand for pay rise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Pilots and Engineers are demanding for a pay rise. The pilots say that they are being left out of a proposal to standardize the salary of pilots.

Although the pilots have been earning a meagre 2.1 million per month, in April this year their salary was enhanced to 8.1 million.

The pilots and engineers on Thursday paid a visit to the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, who is a frequent user of the Police Aircraft.

Ronald Kakande, the Pilot in -charge of training in the Police Airwing says that although they appreciate the recent salary increment, they should also be considered under the presidential and VIP pilots category since they fly the Speaker, Vice President and also President. Pilots in such category earn between 12 and 20 million shillings.

He says this will motivate other pilots to join government since the money they earn does is far different from that of private pilots.

Kakande says that pilots at the Soroti flying school are benefiting from the standardization, but the police pilots have been left out.

Kadaga said she will follow the matter of the VIP scale and also establish if the Police pilots can be included since they fly very important people. She also said that out of a team of 13 pilots, at least three were women who held key positions in the Police Aviation.

URN