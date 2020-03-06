Police pick 147 suspects in Northern Bypass operation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A joint security team led by the Commander Kampala Metropolitan Police CP Moses Kafeero Thursday night carried out an “intelligence led” operation along Northern bypass and arrested several suspected criminals.

About 147 suspects were arrested, and are being screened before they appear in court soon. They are detained at Kawempe, Kira Road and Wandegeya Police Stations.

The operations comes after complaints from the public, many of them drivers, of thugs along the Northern bypass who have been mugging and assaulting them before taking away their property.

According to Police, the suspects were got with exhibits that included marijuana, suspected stolen phones, breaking implements and knives.



The operation covered areas of Kawempe, Wandegeya , Kalerwa, Kyebando, Kisasisi, Bweyogerere and Kiira road most suspects were netted along Northern bypass stretch.