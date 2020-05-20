Police officer colleague on murder of Wakiso businessman

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Constable Stephen Wafula has been implicated by three police officers for murdering Wakiso businessman, Vincent Serungi, who was gunned down on March 31, 2020.

He is being pinned by Assistant Superintendents of Police Joseph Kamukama, Patrick Mugume and police Constable Isaac Kabosi after spending two weeks in police cells.

They accuse the suspect of acting recklessly when he was called to help enforce an arrest. Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, says the three officers implicate their colleague in their statements.

He says the Directorate of Public Prosecution –DPP has since sanctioned murder charges against the suspect basing on statements of the officers and evidence gathered by a team of investigators from Criminal Investigations Directorate -CID and State House Anti-Corruption Unit –SHACU.

Mugume was the Office in Charge Kisimbiri Police Post where both Wafula and Kabosi were deployed while Kamukama was the OC Wakiso central police station.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit and CID picked interest in the matter following a petition by Serungi’s relatives accusing Mugume and Kamukama for frustrating the case purposely to protect their colleague and three other civilians who were involved in his murder.

Onyango says investigation show that Serungi was accusing the suspect of using his motorcycle without paying for it, which led to a fight. Kabosi is said to have subdued the deceased together with the help of civilians and called for support from Constable Wafula who rushed to the scene and shot Serungi to death.

Detectives from SHACU and CID note that Mugume was informed about the incident but he downplayed it. Kamukama was arrested for attempting to protect, Caesar Ekwang, one of the civilian suspects. “ASP Kamukama allegedly pulled out his pistol and threatened to shot the investigators. The team used their skills and arrested him,” Onyango.

Civilians arrested in connection to the murder include George Lubwama, Tonny Kayenike and Ceaser Ekwang. The civilians face charges of obstruction of investigations by conspiring with policemen. Onyango says Wakiso Resident State Attorney has since advised that Mugume, Kamukama and Constable Kabosi appear before the Police Court for mismanagement of a case file and obstruction.

Serungi’s case is one of the hundreds of cases that are bungled up during investigations. The Professional Standards Unit –PSU has since 2017 arraigned more than 2000 policemen and policewomen in the Disciplinary Tribunal over bribery, corruption and mismanaging cases files.

