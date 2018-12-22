Police maps out hotspots ahead of Christmas

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security personnel in Savannah Police Region (central Uganda) will be deployed in several hot-spots to avert crimes ahead of the Christmas season.

Paul Kangave the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson says that the crime hot-spots are Kasana trading centre in Luweero town, selected zones in Wobulenzi, Kikyusa, Kiwoko, Semuto and Nakasongola town council among others.

Kangave says the hot-spots will be patrolled day and night by both Police and UPDF officers. He also says that they have compiled a list of suspected criminals whom they are going to keep a close watch so as to prevent them from committing crimes.

He asked residents to walk with National IDs for easy identification in case security operatives question their movements, especially at night.

Mable Asingwire the UPF Savannah Regional Traffic Officer says that they have intensified traffic patrols along Kampala-Gulu highway and other feeder roads.

Asingwire warns of arrest of drunk and reckless drivers as well those who don’t possess valid driving permits.

Savannah Regional Traffic Police has also issued hotline 0718464215 to residents to report bad driving or emergency on the roads.

Sam Serunjogi a resident in Wobulenzi town welcomed the security measures. He, however, warned them against extorting money from suspects they arrest.

Paul Mukungu the LC 3 Chairperson of Luweero town also asked the security personnel to refrain from carrying out unnecessary arrests which will creates panic in the community.

