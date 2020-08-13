Police investigates attack on Mak don Patrick Mucungunzi

Police are investigating an attack on Professor Patrick Mucungunzi, a lecturer in the department of plant science at Makerere University. Prof Mucunguzi was waylaid and attacked by unknown thugs from within the University campus on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the academician was attacked at around 4 p.m in the area between the physics and zoology departments at the college of natural sciences and hit with a bottle on the head. Prof. Mucunguzi was walking to his residence from the office at the time of the attack.

“They took nothing from him having been scared away by other people who were passing by the area,” the eyewitness noted. The victim is currently admitted at Makerere University Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for the injuries sustained from the attack.

Professor Arthur Tugume, the head of the Department of Plant Science, Microbiology, and Biotechnology, says that minutes before the attack, they were sharing a number of work-related issues and he shortly stepped out of the office. Professor Tugume notes the said area is a black spot where many staff and students have suffered attacks.

During a public presentation on Monday, Professor William Bazeyo, the acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Finance and Administration highlighted the need to fence off the university land as one of the means to reduce the insecurity at the campus.

Professor Bazeyo further noted that the university has submitted its request to the police authorities to have their own security officers rather than the few police officers that are deployed whose ratio to the size of the university is worrying. He added that the university is also procuring CCTV cameras and lighting to secure the campus.

Meanwhile, the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Oweyesigyire says that while the police are investigating the matter, the community around the said black spot needs to be on the lookout and report any suspected criminals.