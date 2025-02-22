Police investigate after Seeta High School student found dead in dormitory

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A senior three student at Seeta High has been found dead in a suspected suicide.

Eli Shama Ssesanga’s body was discovered on Friday by students who had woken up for morning preps. The shocked students later informed teachers who later managed to get police to the scene at around 4 am.

However, from Friday, the information about the incident has since been scanty after the school management concealed it from the public.

Efforts to get an official comment from the police were futile. However, officers from Mukono police station who preferred anonymity confirmed the incident and said that the body was taken to the city mortuary for a postmortem.

The officer also indicated that the school management cautioned them against revealing the incident to the public, especially the media. Seeta Schools belong to the State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo.

A CID officer at Mukono Police Station who preferred anonymity confirmed the incident to Uganda Radio Network.

The deceased’s body is expected to be taken to Kyotera for burial. Currently, the vigil is held at Nyanama.

This is the second incident involving the death of a student in a school in Mukono.

Two weeks ago, a senior three student of Mpoma Girls, Carnelian Mary Ndagire, set herself on fire, protesting to return to the same school.

URN