Police introduces new restrictions on bouncers moving with Ugandan musicians

Police Impose Five-Person Entourage Limit on Musicians

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police have announced that musicians are now restricted to moving with a maximum of five people to music shows, warning that anyone exceeding this number will be arrested.

The resolution was issued by Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, Richard Echega, following incidents of violence and theft at music events, particularly during the New Year celebrations held at various locations. A major violent incident occurred on December 31st, when rival gangs affiliated with musicians Alien Skin (Patrick Mulwana) and Pallaso (Pius Mayanja) clashed at three separate locations, including the Buganda Kingdom’s end-of-year celebration. Other altercations took place at the Buloba music show and in Makindye areas.

Alien Skin’s gang reportedly beat up revellers who heckled their principal during his performance, leaving several people injured and many items, including mobile phones and wallets, stolen. In a separate incident, Alien Skin and his gang raided the Mpele music concert in Buloba and forcefully removed Pallaso from the stage.

The following day, Pallaso and his gang retaliated by raiding the home of Alien Skin’s gang in Makindye, where they destroyed properties. These clashes have sparked public outrage, leading to police intervention. At a press conference at Naguru Police headquarters, Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango announced the ban on large groups accompanying musicians to music events, limiting the number to five people.

Onyango also addressed allegations of bias in the police’s handling of the situation, denying claims that they were favoring Alien Skin. He clarified that Alien Skin had filed a complaint, while Pallaso had not reported the incident in Buloba. Onyango emphasized that investigations were ongoing, stating, “We have not heard from Pallaso on the issue of being attacked in Buloba.

But Alien Skin has reported, and the investigations are ongoing. If you say that we’re siding with Alien Skin, he had dreadlocks, but he was arrested and taken to Luzira. He no longer has dreadlocks, so we have no side. We shall arrest anyone who involves in any acts of criminality.”

