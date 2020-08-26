Police impounds bus for carrying excess passengers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Rubanda district have impounded a bus belonging to Kwizera Executive Bus Company for carrying excess passengers contrary to the guidelines issued by government.

The Kigezi region police spokesman Elly Maate identifies the bus as registration number UBE 978Z.

According to Maate, while the bus is licensed to carry 39 passengers, it was carrying 36 passengers contrary to the guidelines that they should carry half of their capacity in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

Ten of the passengers were Congolese nationals whose destination hasn’t been revealed.

According to Maate, the bus was being driven by Steven Mwebe, a resident of Bukasa village in Bakuli ward in Rubaga division and destined to Kampala from Kisoro when it was impounded.

The driver was ordered to return to Kisoro town where they were handed over to the police pending to appear in court for disobedience of lawful orders.

The Congolese nationals were returned to their country since they were in Uganda illegally.

URN