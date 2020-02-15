Police hunt starts after Muslim cleric shot dead in Bugiri

Bugiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Busoga East police Friday night set up roadblocks in Bugiri area after unknown assassins gunned down Sheikh Masoud Mutumba, the Imam of Iwemba mosque in Bugiri district.

Busoga East police spokesperson James Mubi says that a team of detectives has been dispatched at the deceased’s home to investigate circumstances surrounding his death.

“The deceased’s home has been cordoned off as a scene of crime and a team of detectives is already on ground to investigate the matter,” he says.

Mutumba is reported to have been shot dead outside his home located in Busimba village in Iwemba sub county, on Friday night at around 9:45pm.

Shamil Byakika, the spokesperson of Busoga Muslim region says that preliminary reports indicate that the assassin came in as a guest.

“A family member has intimated to me that his father’s assassin came in as a guest and shot at him as they walked through the compound,” he says.

******

URN