Police gun down rape suspect

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have shot dead a private security guard for resisting arrest. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango identifies the deceased as Ali Mbayo, a resident of Rugala in Rubaga division.

According to Onyango, Mbayo was gunned in the wee hours of Thursday morning when he tried to disarm police officers who had gone to arrest him over rape allegations.

He however says the officer who shot the deceased is in custody at Old Kampala Police Station as investigations into the incident continue.

Sources at Lugala police post indicate that a lady from Rubaga division filed a case of rape against a private security guard at one of the nearby garages on Wednesday.

The complainant whose names have been withheld clearly identified the suspect in her statement.

The incident happened near security cameras which prompted detectives to retrieve the footage for analysis and ably identified the suspect.

Two officers were dispatched to arrest the suspect leading to the scuffle which cost his life.

The incident comes barely a few days after police shot dead another man in Kyebando in Kampala to save his five-year-old son he was about to behead.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire identified the deceased as Suleiman Male, a craftsman and resident of Kisaasi in Kawempe Division on Saturday last week.

******

URN