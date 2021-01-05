Police foils Amuriat’s campaigns in Kasese

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kasese district on Tuesday blocked Forum for Democratic Change- FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi from campaigning in the district.

In December, the Electoral Commission banned political campaigns in Kasese and other 15 districts due to the surging Covid-19 infections exacerbated by mass gatherings.

The other districts include Mbarara, Kabarole, Luweero, and Kampala among others. EC advised candidates to restrict themselves to virtual campaigns by using radios, televisions, social media, community-based public address systems and other online platforms.

Amuriat who was travelling from Ntungamo district was intercepted by the police at Katunguru along the Kasese-Mbarara highway.

He was forced into a police car and whisked out of the district towards Fort Portal.

Police led by the Bwera DPC Sabila Sadat and his Katwe division counterpart Tyson Rutambika accused Amuriat of flouting the ban on campaigns in the district.

Amuriat called upon all Ugandans to peacefully take part in next week’s general elections as one route to oust President Museveni and his government.

He also condemned the security forces of acting high heatedly against presidential aspirants.

The Kasese district FDC chairperson Saulo Maate however accused the Electoral Commission of not considering alternatives including radio talk shows for presidential candidates in areas where campaigns were barred.

In the 2016 general election, FDC swept all six parliamentary seats in the district. The seats included Kasese Woman MP, Kasese Municipality, Busongora North, Busongora South, Bukonzo East and Bukonzo West.

URN