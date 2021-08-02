Police disperses roadside vendors in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security personnel and Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA enforcement officers on Monday dispersed roadside vendors in a bid to enforce standard operating procedures- SOPs.

Last week, President Museveni eased the lockdown restrictions after 42 days. Museveni said that all business areas in Kampala were required to have handwashing facilities at the entrance and everyone should wear a mask. Roadside vending and all kiosks within corridors of Kikuubo were banned in a bid to decongest the pathways.

However, as business resumed, several traders sold their merchandise on the verandas of arcades and shops contrary to the set SOPs.

Vendors who were dispersed from the verandas shifted to the road especially those operating along the Namirembe road non-motorized transport corridor. They were however again chased by the police.

Annet Nassali, a vendor in Kikuubo says they rent space on the verandahs to earn an income, but unfortunately, they are being chased.

Another trader, Elly Kakooza notes that traders have waited so long to open shops. He says it’s hard to attract customers without displaying items on the verandahs.

Kakooza further says that it is difficult for traders in Kikuubo to enforce SOPs among their customers because there are several customers turning up for shopping.

Umar Kityo, another trader says that there is uncertainty on how they will operate. He says as police enforce SOPs in Kikuubo, some arcades are still closed to traders while some have resumed work already.

Godfrey Katongole, the Chairman of Kampala Arcade Traders Association wants the government to carry out mass vaccination such that people resume work without fear of infections.

During his address on Friday, President Museveni said that after two weeks, the government shall review the decision to lift lockdown and that if some sectors ignore SOPs they shall be closed again.

URN