Police coach Mubiru picked to guide Cranes to CHAN 2020

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police FC’s Abdallah Mubiru has been named coach of the Uganda Cranes preparing for the African Championship of Nations (CHAN) 2020 qualifiers.

This is the second big assignment ex-international Mubiru has been given this year, after guiding Cranes to the COSAFA tournament in May. It was a baptism of fire for the coach, as his Cranes teams were edged by Lesotho in the quarterfinals, before losing to South Africa in the plate tournament.

Mubiru will be assisted by Livingstone Mbabazi, Sadiq Wasswa and former Uganda Cranes captain, Geoffrey Massa.

After confirming the assignments, soccer governing body president Moses Magogo said the appointments are temporary, and the job of Cranes head coach is still vacant.

The Uganda FA President said that the technical staff of the Uganda Cranes and junior teams have been disbanded.

The development comes after head coach Sebastien Desabre quit following Uganda Cranes exist at the on-going Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Somalia Football Association (SFA) has confirmed that they will hosts the Uganda Cranes in a 2020 Total Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier in Djibouti.

Arab Abdiqani Said, President of the Somalia FA told URN on Wednesday that they will host Uganda Cranes on July 27th in Djibouti before the return leg in Kampala in August.

“Because of the political situation in Mogadishu, we cannot yet host an international game there. We have decided to play our games in Djibouti,” added Said.

Uganda Cranes have been drawn to face Somalia in the first round before they face the winner between Burundi and South Sudan in the final phase of the qualifiers. Cameroon will host the 2020 CHAN.

URN