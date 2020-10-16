Police battles Munyagwa’s supporters in Bwaise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Businesses and traffic in Bwaise came to a standstill as security personnel engaged in running battles with supporters of Kawempe South Member of Parliament Mubarak Munyagwa.

Several supporters of Munyagwa covered gathered at his offices on Nabweru Road to receive him after he had been nominated.

Police fired teargas and bullets in the air to disperse crowds of supporters, in vain. The supporters retaliated by blocking the road with huge stones and burnt car tyres, which disrupted traffic.

When Munyagwa reached Bwaise he was arrested by police for blocking traffic as he attempted to walk in the middle of the road. He is currently detained at Bwaise Police Station.

The running battles forced many business owners to close their shops.

Desmond Kintu who operates a saloon in Bwaise says that during the chaos, unknown people entered his shop and destroyed some of his machines.

Nasibu Sessanga who owns a hardware shop on Mambule Road, says that he could not continue to operate due to the commotion.

Some traders accused Munyagwa of hiring people to cause chaos in the areas.

URN