Police arrest woman for defiling 8-year-old boy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mpigi police are holding a woman accused of defiling an 8-year old boy.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga only identifies the suspect as Nakato, 18, a resident of Mpigi district.

According to Enanga, the suspect was picked up following a complaint by the victim’s mother.

He says the suspect first molested the minor in October last year and repeated the offense this year.

Enanga called on parents to speak to their children and caution them against going to isolated places with strangers.

He said it is such incidents that lead to catastrophes like pornography, abuse of drugs and indecency among minors.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated defilement contrary to sections 129 (3) and (4) (b) of the Penal Code Act, which attracts a maximum sentence of death on conviction.

