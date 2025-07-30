Police arrest man for allegedly defiling 5-year-old in Lira

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Lira City East Division have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 5-year-old Girl.

The suspect is Brian Odyek, a resident of Agwentangwet “B” Cell, Ngetta Ward, in Lira City East Division. He was arrested on 29th July 2025 in the same area.

Preliminary police investigation indicates that the child was allegedly defiled on Monday at her home and later dragged into a nearby bush by Odyek.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, Regional Police Spokesperson for North Kyoga, said the suspect is being held at Lira City East Division Police Headquarters for interrogation, while the victim was medically examined, placed on PEP treatment, and is receiving psychosocial support.

According to Okema, the police have prepared a case file of Odyek for submission to the Resident Chief State Attorney (RCSA) for legal guidance.

He, however, condemned the incident as a heinous crime against a vulnerable child, reaffirming their commitment to justice.

***

URN